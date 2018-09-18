Cosatu facing dire financial crunch

Cosatu is facing a financial crisis as it is owed more than R45-million by its affiliates.

The financial situation is so dire that the trade union federation was running at a deficit of over R16-million at the end of December last year.

In its financial report to be presented to delegates at the federation's national congress in Midrand, north of Johannesburg, today, Cosatu says cash-flow problems have resulted in it accumulating liabilities as it was unable to settle dues to suppliers for services rendered.

"The primary source of income is affiliation fees which didn't reflect movement because there was a decline in membership. During this period the federation had to operate under immense financial difficulty to meet its financial obligation which is contributed by lack of affiliates to settle their monthly debts," Cosatu's financial report states.