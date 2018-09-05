Thanduxolo Sabelo favourite to take over the reins of ANCYL

Thanduxolo Sabelo has received overwhelming support from all ANC Youth League regions in his province while two Gauteng regions are divided over whether to endorse his rival, Reggie Nkabinde, for the league's top post.

Sabelo, the KwaZulu-Natal youth league secretary and Nkabinde, the league's treasurer-general, are contesting to succeed Collen Maine as the league's president.

The leadership race will be decided at the national conference in Nasrec, southern Johannesburg, next month.

It was initially scheduled to take place next weekend but it was postponed once again, apparently because the league is not ready.

All 11 regions in Sabelo's home province have endorsed him after concluding their regional general conferences. Some regions in Limpopo, North West and Gauteng have also thrown their weight behind him.

The youth league in several provinces is said to now be discussing who should replace Njabulo Nzuza as its general secretary.

Sabelo told Sowetan yesterday that under his leadership the youth league has been revived in KwaZulu-Natal.

"The youth league is alive in KZN. We want to bring back the glory of the youth league that represents all the aspirations of young people," he said.

Limpopo's Mopani regional youth league coordinator Oliver Mabunda said the region was backing Sabelo to replace Maine.

"However, we are still open to discussions with anyone. We are still engaging with other comrades in regions and provinces to come up with a fully fledged list of officials and national executive committee members," Mabunda said.

Gauteng chair Matome Chiloane said he was of the view that Nkabinde was a capable person to be the leader of the youth league.