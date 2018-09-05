Thanduxolo Sabelo favourite to take over the reins of ANCYL
Thanduxolo Sabelo has received overwhelming support from all ANC Youth League regions in his province while two Gauteng regions are divided over whether to endorse his rival, Reggie Nkabinde, for the league's top post.
Sabelo, the KwaZulu-Natal youth league secretary and Nkabinde, the league's treasurer-general, are contesting to succeed Collen Maine as the league's president.
The leadership race will be decided at the national conference in Nasrec, southern Johannesburg, next month.
It was initially scheduled to take place next weekend but it was postponed once again, apparently because the league is not ready.
All 11 regions in Sabelo's home province have endorsed him after concluding their regional general conferences. Some regions in Limpopo, North West and Gauteng have also thrown their weight behind him.
The youth league in several provinces is said to now be discussing who should replace Njabulo Nzuza as its general secretary.
Sabelo told Sowetan yesterday that under his leadership the youth league has been revived in KwaZulu-Natal.
"The youth league is alive in KZN. We want to bring back the glory of the youth league that represents all the aspirations of young people," he said.
Limpopo's Mopani regional youth league coordinator Oliver Mabunda said the region was backing Sabelo to replace Maine.
"However, we are still open to discussions with anyone. We are still engaging with other comrades in regions and provinces to come up with a fully fledged list of officials and national executive committee members," Mabunda said.
Gauteng chair Matome Chiloane said he was of the view that Nkabinde was a capable person to be the leader of the youth league.
"The PEC (provincial executive committee) of the ANCYL in Gauteng has not spoken on the matter. There is no consolidated view of the whole PEC," Chiloane said.
"There is a mood that Reggie should be supported. We have been in office for too long; we are busy preparing for provincial conference at the end of this month."
Chiloane said Nkabinde has led the league at all levels.
"He has gone full circle in the youth league."
However, youth league Gauteng spokesperson Mbali Hlope said the youth league has not been in its best form since 2013.
"We therefore need a president and collective that will inspire confidence and bring back teeth to the roaring young lions.
"The ANCYL in KZN, under the leadership of TDX [Sabelo], remains the most active and consistent, objectively speaking, not only through weekly programmes but on raising issues of youth development and national interest," Hlope said.
Sedibeng and West Rand regions in Gauteng are believed to be divided over whether to support Nkabinde or Sabelo.
Lesego Makhubela, the Tshwane youth league regional chair, said Sabelo would bring vibrancy and militancy to the youth league.
"After 2015, we need strong vibrancy that can resonate with the youth of SA," he said.
ANCYL Eastern Cape chair Mbasa Satyi said youth league regions such as Alfred Nzo, Nelson Mandela Bay metro and Sarah Baartman are rallying behind Sabelo.