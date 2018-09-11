Cosatu congress to discuss state-owned bank

Yesterday, Cosatu general-secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali told Sowetan that the federation would push for the establishment of the bank at the congress.

"Our issue is that when the ANC go to its conference, it takes positive radical resolutions but when it comes to implementation they seem to be hesitant. There are numbers of people who are unable to access finances," he said.

Ntshalintshali said there was no competition among the country's major banks.

"We want the state bank to be the one that looks into that particular way. Our view is that its mandate should be different from the commercial banks."

Cosatu will also decide at the congress on whether to support the ANC in the general elections next year.

"We don't just go and endorse the ANC. We will look at the previous manifesto and implementation of the manifesto," he said.