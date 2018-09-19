The City of Cape Town is planning to sell land valued at R144m for just R1.8m to provide 850 new homes.

Around 300 of the flats in a R715m development in Salt River will be “social housing” rented to households earning between R1‚500 and R15‚000 per month.

Brett Herron‚ the mayoral committee member for transport and urban development‚ said nine-storey blocks of flats on 1.4ha next to Salt River Circle would provide affordable accommodation “on the doorstep” of the city centre.

“This is the purpose of the development‚ to mitigate the impact of gentrification on longstanding families from Woodstock and Salt River who cannot afford to rent or buy properties from the private market due to the unprecedented growth in property values in these areas over the past decade‚” he said.

The city council has been embroiled in controversy over the last three years over evictions in Woodstock and Salt River sparked by development plans. Rising property values caused by the success of trendy buildings such as the Old Biscuit Mill have left long-standing residents unable to afford to stay in the suburbs.

Herron said the mayoral committee’s recommendation on Tuesday that the Salt River market site should be sold to a social housing institution‚ Communicare‚ for a fraction of its value‚ was driven by the need for affordable rental units.