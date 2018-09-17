Cosatu affiliates lobby for top post

Cosatu affiliates were on Sunday involved in last-minute lobbying to find consensus on who should be the trade union federation's second deputy president as it begins its congress today.

The federation goes to its national congress united in support of Zingiswa Losi as its preferred candidate to replace S'dumo Dlamini as president.

The 13th Cosatu national congress kicks off in Midrand, north of Johannesburg.

Yet there has been no clear agreement between Cosatu's influential affiliates on who should take Losi's current position as second deputy president.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) is backing its Highveld chairman Nelson Ratshoshi to be the second deputy president while the SA Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union has thrown its weight behind its first deputy president Louise Thipe.