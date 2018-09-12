It's no crime to meet Zuma, says ANC's Ace Magashule

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has vowed to continue meeting with former president Jacob Zuma, although he seemingly contradicted himself on the reasons for their meeting.

Magashule initially told Sowetan on Tuesday at Luthuli House that he met Zuma because he wanted to raise organisational matters including Zuma participating in ANC activities. He also added that Zuma had also indicated that he wanted to meet with him.

He later said the meeting took place as he wanted to raise his concerns with Zuma.

"It is not a sin and it will never be a sin to meet any leader of the ANC, even president Zuma. I think people are so worried about president Zuma that if you meet with him there is something you do," he said.