Zizi Kodwa: No one can challenge the Nasrec outcomes

The ANC has defended President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying nobody will succeed in changing the outcomes of the party's national conference held in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg, in December.

At that conference, Ramaphosa replaced Jacob Zuma as ANC president.

"Nobody, whether inside or outside of the ANC, will succeed to change the outcomes of Nasrec. The majority of delegates at Nasrec decided to have this leadership led by President Ramaphosa," ANC national executive committee member Zizi Kodwa said on Monday.

His remarks comes after the Sunday Times reported at the weekend that former president Jacob Zuma, his allies including ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, former ANC North West chairperson Supra Mahumapelo, ANC Women's League secretary-general Meokgo Matuba and ANC Youth League secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo, allegedly met at the Maharani Hotel in Durban to discuss a plot to remove Ramaphosa.

Kodwa said the ANC was not part of the meeting.

"What is seizing us [the ANC] is the mandate and resolutions of the 54th national conference to build unity and renewal. We can't speak on behalf of the people who were in the meeting," he said.

Kodwa hinted that the ANC may possibly probe claims of a plot to unseat Ramaphosa. "If there is a need, maybe..."