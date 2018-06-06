As Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Tuesday moved to assure the public that the government health services were not falling apart‚ a report cataloging a shocking series of failings in the public health sector was tabled in Parliament.

According to the Office of Health Standards Compliance (OHSC) report‚ only five of the 696 hospitals and clinics it inspected in 2016-17 complied with the Department of Health’s norms and standards to achieve an 80% “pass mark”.

The OHSC is a statutory body charged with assessing the quality of hospitals and clinics. It will shortly be taking on the responsibility of determining whether healthcare facilities meet the grade to be accredited for providing services under the National Health Insurance.

The results of its latest inspection report‚ tabled in Parliament on Tuesday‚ raise the prospect that few public healthcare facilities will make the grade. The inspections covered just under a fifth of SA’s 3‚816 public health facilities.

Motsoaledi issued a statement on Tuesday conceding that the public health system was overloaded‚ with long waiting times and diminishing quality at some health facilities.