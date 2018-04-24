Babies moved from striking hospital in North West

Five babies were rushed to Mahikeng hospital from Lehurutshe yesterday as Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi feared more infant deaths as the Nehawu strike and unrest spread in North West.

"This is a bigger problem than health, It's a difficult situation, I must say," he said yesterday while visiting the province that's been set alight by calls for the resignation of premier Supra Mahumapelo.

Motsoaledi has called in the army to help patients who have been hit hard by the Nehawu strike. Since it started three months ago, five clinics, a medicine depot and a provincial hospital have been shut down.

The babies, who were delivered at Lehurutshe hospital in Zeerust, 60km from Mahikeng, were allegedly placed at risk by striking health workers.