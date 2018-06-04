Health department pledges to pay oustanding bonuses

The Gauteng health department has moved to defuse tension with unions that led to last week's violent protests at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital by undertaking to pay outstanding staff bonuses by the end of the month.

Unpaid bonuses for the 2016/2017 fiscal year were the trigger for Thursday's violent disruption of services, which saw operations postponed and patients turned away as members of various public sector unions threatened staff, blocked entrances and strewed rubbish about the facility.

The hospital is one of Gauteng's four academic hospitals. Thursday's demonstration was the latest in a series of similar incidents in the province: operations were cancelled at Leratong Hospital in Krugersdorp on the West Rand on Tuesday due to protests, while services at Charlotte Maxeke were brought to a standstill in late April by union members.

The National Health Education and Allied Workers Union's (Nehawu) Gauteng secretary, Tshepo Mokheranyana, said he hoped the latest incident had "taught the department a lesson" but in the same breath said the union did not endorse violent protests that placed patients' lives at risk.