The "concurrent nature" of health services also poses a challenge in the standardisation of delivery of infrastructure‚ according to the committee. "In some provinces this is affected by lack of capacity‚ which then impacts on the overall delivery of services."

The delegation of authority‚ especially in finances and the recruitment of human resources‚ in particular‚ continued to present challenges.

"The committee reiterates its position that the approval of appointments only at provincial department level is cumbersome and unsustainable. As a remedy‚ the committee has recommended that the authority to appoint‚ particularly medical personnel‚ be devolved to hospitals. Also‚ the Minister must play an advisory role in the appointment of provincial heads of health departments to ensure that people with adequate skills are employed."

The chronic skills shortage in the sector was also highlighted by the committee. It recommended: "The department must continue to engage institutions of higher learning to find solutions within a cooperative framework to solve the skills shortage."

Going forward‚ the committee resolved to invite the national department together with provincial departments and their MECs in future "to account on concurrent issues affecting the two spheres of governance. This will ensure that answers are heard from both at one time and will strengthen oversight."

It stated the lack of adequate equipment in hospitals needs attention at both national and provincial level. Similarly‚ provinces must share best practice on how some are able to maintain infrastructure while others continue to struggle.

Dlamini and fellow MPs welcomed the improvement in provincial health departments’ audit outcomes‚ despite the fact that the North West provincial health department has regressed‚ when it was one of the best performers in previous financial years.

"The support given by national government in this regard is welcomed‚ as good governance represents the first pillar of quality service delivery‚" the committee stated.