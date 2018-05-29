The keenly awaited Medical Schemes Amendment Bill will not be published for comment until Cabinet has approved the National Health Insurance Bill‚ according to health minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

The minister said after his budget speech earlier this month that the Medical Schemes Amendment Bill aimed to protect consumers‚ and would introduce a uniform tariff and scrap co-payments for a defined basket of benefits.

Healthcare providers are anxiously waiting to see the details of this proposal‚ with doctor groups warning that a cap on their fees could prompt an exodus from the profession.