South African officials have been instructed to stop testing imported chicken products for listeria‚ according to Patricia Kopane‚ a Democratic Alliance alliance MP‚ who is in possession of a letter containing the order.

Making it public on Thursday‚ Kopane said the letter is from the Chief Environmental Health and Port Health Services‚ instructing Port Health Officials.

According to the letter‚ because Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has identified the source of the current listeriosis outbreak at cold meats “processing plants located in the country”‚ the minister thinks there is no need to do any further testing.

But‚ Kopane said‚ "it still remains unclear how these factories were contaminated in the first place".