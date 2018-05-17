South Africa

Major medical-scheme shake-up on the cards

By Tamar Khan - 17 May 2018 - 08:31
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is planning a major shake-up of the medical-scheme industry‚ with new rules on benefits‚ prices and governance‚ which he says will give consumers a better deal.

The changes are contained in the Medical Schemes Amendment Bill.

The minister said he had presented the proposals to a cabinet committee on Tuesday.

The most crucial aspect of the bill was a proposal to introduce uniform tariffs for services and prohibit co-payments‚ potentially heralding a sea of change for industry players and consumers alike.

At present‚ each medical scheme negotiates its own rates with service providers such as hospitals and doctors‚ while members face varying degrees of co-payments for their health-care bills‚ depending on which medical-scheme options they belong to and the nature of their conditions.

X