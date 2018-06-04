Holes in the walls‚ sewage seeping through walls and the roof and speeding lifts are just some of the hazards workers at the national headquarters of Correctional Services say they have to deal with every day.

According to confidential documents seen by Times Select‚ the Pretoria building‚ which houses Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha's office‚ is a serious fire hazard.

The building was the target of a bomb attack in the 1980s‚ which is said to have caused long-standing structural damage.

Yet‚ despite both internal and external health and safety inspection reports‚ written throughout 2016 and 2017‚ the department continues‚ on a month-to-month basis‚ to rent the 32-storey Poynton's building from its owners‚ Delta Property Fund (DPF).

Confidential documents and reports by the City of Tshwane and the department's own facilities section point to a litany of hazards.

