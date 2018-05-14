“I think about if I didn’t have her‚ where would I be? Because she is the pillar of my strength. Would I still be alive? Would I still be doing other crimes? She has made me understand my life."

The Mother and Child Unit is separate from the regular prison. Its walls are painted with cartoon characters and bright flowers. There is a patch of green grass‚ there are scooters‚ a swing‚ a slide and a jungle gym to keep the little ones occupied. There is a room used as a crèche with colourful walls‚ play mats‚ and milk bottles and cots.

The Department of Correctional Services gives the necessary nutrition‚ medical care and social programs to ensure the wellbeing of the children.

This has given some comfort to 29-year-old Megan Abrahams‚ who is expecting her first child.

Abrahams‚ now six months pregnant‚ has been behind bars for only three months following her fraud conviction.

“You’re being treated like a human being. I think that’s what made it much easier for me here‚” she said‚ her hands clasped in front of her growing belly.

She admits it has been emotionally draining to go through this journey without her mother’s support‚ seeing her only during her short weekend visits. She shared the joy of feeling her daughter’s first kick with a cellmate whom she had befriended over the last few months.

“It's not the same compared to your family‚ so it’s very emotional‚” said Abrahams.

While the department allows new mothers to keep their children at the facility until they are two years old‚ Abrahams wants to keep her daughter for just a year because she wants her child to have a childhood a normal as possible.

“They don’t see their family. They are limited to only this. It’s a bit sad that kids have to go through that as they are not sentenced but they have to be here‚” she said.

Abrahams’s daughter will be almost five years old when mom leaves the prison. It will be be tough to miss out on many of her milestones - but she stresses that a mother always has to make sacrifices.

“When you are a mother you don’t think of yourself‚ you think of your child first. You come second‚” she said.