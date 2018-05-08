President Cyril Ramaphosa is to set up a review panel to probe shenanigans at the State Security Agency‚ including the alleged abuse of R1-billion of taxpayers' money by its former director general‚ Arthur Fraser.

Ramaphosa made the announcement in the National Assembly on Tuesday while responding to questions from MPs on what he was doing to deal with "malfeasance‚ corruption‚ abuse of resources" within the SSA and the crime intelligence division of the SAPS.

The president said he would soon be setting up a panel of security experts to probe the systems and governance of the country's top security agencies.

Ramaphosa said the review panel of experts would also probe allegations levelled against Fraser in which he is accused of wasting about R1-billion by running the Principal Agent Network (PAN) project when he was the DDG of SSA in the early 2000s.

The allegations have been detailed by respected investigative journalist Jacque Pauw in his book‚ The President's Keepers.

Fraser was recently transferred from SSA to the department of correctional services following a stand-off with the inspector-general of intelligence‚ Setlhomamaru Dintwe.