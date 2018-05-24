'Crime boss' Samuel 'Al Capone' Maluleka lives large in jail

Awaiting trialist and flamboyant member of the flashy Pretoria gang, Team Volt SA, Samuel Maluleka, has allegedly been living large at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria.

Maluleka who was moved to a single cell after a threat analysis on his life, apparently has a plasma television set and access to smartphones which he has been using to post messages on social media while in prison.

Sowetan reliably learnt that Maluleka, aka Al Capone, wears designer clothes in prison and that both warders and inmates cheered him whenever he stepped out of his cell.

A police source close to Maluleka's case and his lifestyle, said since his arrest last year, two cell phones had been taken away from him but now he had another.