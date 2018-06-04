All the #SAMA24 fashion
All roads led to Sun City on Saturday night for the annual South African Music Awards (Samas).
Mzansi’s A-listers pulled out all the stops on the red carpet‚ and served major heat.
The heat levels rose to their highest when Loot Love, Boity and singer Thabsie stepped onto the red carpet serving legs for days!
Pearl Modiadie oozed sophistication and class in a bedazzled dress‚ while Nadia Nakai and Khanya Mkangisa served sauce in sheer gowns.
Fresh from getting ridiculed on social media for the jumpsuit she wore during her Miss SA 2018 performance Lady Zamar was a vision in yellow.
Ayanda Ncwane looked nothing short of glamorous in a red dress. Riky Rick’s colourful ensemble got tongues wagging on social media from the moment he walked the red carpet.
One of our faves Kwesta donned a suit for the event and my did he look dapper!
The hosts for the swanky awards were Somizi Mhlongo‚ Dineo Ranaka and Mpho Popps.
It was the last time that Somizi was hosting the awards ceremony following a 3 year stint. Here are the other celebs who came to dazzle at the show.