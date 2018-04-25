Just over two months into his appointment as president‚ Cyril Ramaphosa is facing his first Constitutional Court challenge – over his decision to appoint controversial spy boss Arthur Fraser as national commissioner of correctional services.

The Democratic Alliance on Wednesday filed an urgent Constitutional Court bid to set aside Fraser’s appointment‚ which was made by Ramaphosa after the Inspector General of Intelligence accused the then director-general of the State Security Agency of trying to block his corruption investigation against him.

“In light of the important role played by the national commissioner and the damning and serious allegations against Mr Fraser – including that he operated a secret and parallel intelligence service from his home whilst working at the National Intelligence Agency (subsequently known as the State Security Agency) and utilised millions of rands of public funds for personal gain – the President’s appointment of Mr Fraser as national commissioner in the Department of Correctional Services falls short of the constitutional obligations on the President‚” DA Federal Chair James Selfe stated states in an affidavit before the court.

The DA wants the Constitutional Court to find that Ramaphosa “failed to fulfil his constitutional obligations” to appoint “a National Commissioner who is sufficiently conscientious‚ has enough credibility to do this important job effectively and is of good character”.