Warders claim Vicki Momberg used racist tongue again

Convicted racist Vicki Momberg is facing fresh allegations of racism after she apparently told prison warders that they were under-educated and stupid, and that black people lacked intelligence.

The incident, which almost resulted in one of the warders moering her, is said to have occurred on Wednesday, when the officials were transporting her from the Randburg Magistrate's Court to Sun City prison after she was denied leave to appeal her sentence.

The explosive claims came to the fore when the warders phoned prosecutors from the court to solicit legal advice on the alleged racial labels Momberg hurled at them.

According to a court official who overheard the prison officials asking for advice on how to handle the matter, Momberg insulted them unprovoked when they were transporting her back to prison.

