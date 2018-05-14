The five men alleged to have been behind the petrol-bombing of a bus carrying mineworkers at Driekop outside Burgersfort appeared briefly in court on Monday‚ said Limpopo police.

"They will appear again before the Mecklenburg Magistrate's Court on July 12 for legal representation of their choice and for further police investigations. They are all in custody with no bail‚" said Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

The five suspects were named as Sipho Khumalo‚ 28; Aubrey Tjie‚ 35; Thabo Mokgala‚ 33; Philimon Makwana‚ 34; and Kgaogelo Moime‚ 30. They all face charges of murder‚ attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

Six people - four men and two women - were burnt beyond recognition at the fiery attack in April.