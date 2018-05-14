Bomb technicians are expected to analyse what appeared to be an improvised explosive device‚ recovered from the Imam Hussain mosque in Ottawa‚ Verulam‚ on Sunday night.

In an operation which lasted several hours‚ explosives experts carefully examined the pipe bomb - a length of PVC tubing and a cellphone affixed by wires - before making it inert and transporting it away from the site.

The mosque‚ as well as the surrounding neighbourhood‚ had been evacuated after the device was found in the pulpit of the building‚ underneath a chair used by the moulana during prayer meetings.

It had been moved outside of the building and x-rayed by technicians using specialised equipment.

It is understood that the device‚ which authorities have not concretely confirmed is a bomb‚ had been found by an electrician working in the mosque during an evening prayer.