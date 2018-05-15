Cops get bail after claims of shady R1.4m kidnap

Four police officers have been granted R3000 bail each after they were arrested and charged with kidnapping, corruption and robbery with aggravating circumstances in a case that would make a Hollywood crime blockbuster look like a Sunday school picnic.

They were arrested by the police's elite unit, the Hawks, last Monday and appeared briefly in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

A constable and three sergeants are accused of kidnapping a Congolese national after he was robbed of R1.4-million in cash following a complicated business transaction between him and two of his business associates.

It is understood that after the incident, the officers called one of the the victim's business associates and demanded that he hand over the man's documents for his Mercedes-Benz as they wanted to sell it to make more money.

After the four officers were arrested and detained, the Congolese victim was also handcuffed and remanded in police custody after detectives linked him to cases of fraud.

Hawks spokeswoman Carol Mulamu confirmed the arrests but did not go into the details of the investigations.

However, Sunday World has established that two of the officers are stationed at the Yeoville police station while the other two are members of the provincial investigative drug unit.