“They are here specifically for a pilgrimage. They are going to a holy town... around the foothills of the Himalayas. There is a temple that they want to go to on this pilgrimage‚” said Bundhun.

Home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba told the SABC that law enforcement agencies were "working hard" to return the Gupta brothers to South Africa.

“We are working with the Hawks‚ the police and the prosecutors‚ the NDPP‚ in order to bring them back to the country to face their charges‚” he said.

South Africa has an extradition agreement with India.

Varun Gupta‚ a nephew of the Gupta brothers who is an accused in the Estina dairy project case‚ was given permission last week by the Bloemfontein Regional Court to travel to India.

Times Select reported on Monday that the Gupta family‚ through its network of companies‚ had “stripped” its largest mining asset of at least R3-billion in cash from profits over two years. The money was allegedly spirited out of the country.