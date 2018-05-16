Ajay Gupta did not appear perturbed at all about the furore swirling around the family in South Africa during the recorded interview.

Tax authorities in India have raided several properties linked to the Gupta family and they have been summoned to answer questions‚ more than once‚ by authorities in that country. Gupta said during the interview that he was not aware of an investigation against him in India.

“No‚” he said while chuckling. “There is no allegation in India at all. You let me know‚ in India also‚ what allegation on Gupta family‚” he said.

“So who put the allegation‚ please let me know‚” he asked.

When told that allegations against him had been reported in the media‚ he replied: “You have to ask to the media where this allegation is coming (from). In my opinion‚ there is no allegation at all‚ in any part of the world‚ as I know. You are talking about the media …. I am sitting in India at this moment but I don’t know any allegation by any of the media‚” he said.

The publication reported on Tuesday that the National Prosecuting Authority said in papers‚ submitted to the Bloemfontein High Court on May 11‚ that it had evidence to show that Gupta-linked companies allegedly benefited corruptly from the alleged Estina Dairy Project scam.