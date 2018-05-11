Crime fighters who burned the “midnight oil” and “hunted across distant terrain” to bring senior Western Cape police officers to book were lauded by the Hawks on Friday.

Crime fighters who burned the “midnight oil” and “hunted across distant terrain” to bring senior Western Cape police officers to book were lauded by the Hawks on Friday.

On Thursday‚ former provincial commissioner Aron Lamoer was jailed for eight years‚ two of which were suspended‚ after admitting to accepting “loans” from businessman Saleem Dawjee.

He wasn’t alone in the dock in the Cape Town High Court. Lamoer was flanked by former brigadiers Darius van der Ross and Colin Govender. Van der Ross was jailed for four years‚ with two years of the sentence suspended‚ and Govender for six years‚ also with two years suspended.