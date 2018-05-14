In an operation which lasted several hours‚ explosives experts carefully examined the pipe bomb - a length of PVC tubing and a cellphone affixed by wires - before making it inert and transporting it away from the site.

The mosque‚ as well as the surrounding neighbourhood‚ had been evacuated after the device was found in the pulpit of the building‚ underneath a chair used by the moulana during prayer meetings.

It had been moved outside of the building and x-rayed by technicians using specialised equipment.

It was discovered just hours after police minister Bheki Cele and a delegation of top police brass had toured the building as a part of a press tour following a fatal knife-attack last week.

Police and security personnel remained at the scene until well after midnight on Sunday‚ until the device was moved off site and the rest of the mosque thoroughly searched. Hawks spokesman Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo could not be reached for comment at the time of publishing.

Mosque chairman and co-founder Azaad Seedat‚ speaking to TimesLIVE at the scene‚ said those preparing to close the mosque for evening prayer found the device. “We can’t say too much now but the guys were getting the place ready‚ partitioning off the damaged sections of the place that were burnt‚ and they found the bomb near the pulpit.