For the second successive year‚ Muslim students at the University of Cape Town will have to contend with exams while celebrating Eid in June.

Throughout the exam period‚ students will be able to take a short break during evening exams to break their fast. For those with exams on Eid‚ UCT said they would have the option to defer the exam altogether or start a morning exam late in order to complete early-morning prayers.

Members of UCT’s Muslim Students Association said the exam accommodations announced by UCT on Wednesday were fair‚ but that they shouldn’t have to be made in the first place.

“When you have to choose between religious obligations and academic workload‚ it’s not a decision which you’re supposed to make‚” said Daiyaan Samaai‚ a fourth-year student involved in the MSA.

Previously‚ students who applied to have their exams deferred had to wait months to write them make them up‚ which posed a problem for those wishing to graduate or study abroad. Samaai and fellow MSA member Tauriq Abrahams said the group worked with UCT to get the exemptions for Muslim students approved‚ but they hope they don’t become the precedent for how future schedule conflicts are handled.

“The fact that exams are scheduled on Eid in the first place speaks directly to the broader policy issues which are present at this university‚” said UCT student Tashreek Miller in a WhatsApp message.