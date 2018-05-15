Two police detectives‚ alleged to have demanded money to release a man from custody‚ were nabbed in a Hawks sting last week.

The officers‚ attached to the Berea police station in Durban‚ are understood to have been arrested when money changed hands during an illicit after-hours exchange on Thursday night.

According to a confidential police memorandum penned by the station’s detective commander‚ leaked to this publication‚ the pair of detectives had been investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving. “They demanded cash [to] the amount of R3 000 from the suspect to release him from custody‚” it reads.