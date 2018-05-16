Tembisa hospital in critical condition

The management of Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital is making patients sleep on mattresses on the floor, as the facility struggles to cope with the demand for beds.

This was one of the problems faced by the Ekurhuleni hospital which were emphasised to the provincial management of the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) during a visit to the hospital yesterday.

The team was also told how a neonatal ward meant to accommodate 40 beds had often been filled with up to 70 beds.

Other problems include staff shortages, limited working space and a broken CT scanner.

The SAHRC launched an investigation into the hospital last month after it was alleged that patients were forced to sleep on the floor, while there were also medicine shortages.