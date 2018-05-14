Uzalo's Dawn Thandeka King opens up about her struggle with depression

That was when she decided to speak about her condition openly.

"Every time I was hospitalised and not moving away from the fact that it could happen again‚ I wondered if people understand this condition called depression. You need to admit to yourself that you are struggling so that you can accept help. I chose to talk about it because talking about is the best way to heal."

She said depression is not well understood and often people died of physical ailments at a young age without knowing that it may have been brought on by depression.

"It is not understood. You think you can pray it away or just change your thinking. I remember lying in hospital and the cleaning staff would come past and say 'be strong. Think positive thoughts.' I thought: 'do you even know anything about what I am going through? You can't pray it away. You need to face it head on and prayer can help‚ but it is not just going to fix it."

Dawn has been able to treat the condition by meditating and speaking to those close to her. She said acting on Uzalo also helped her deal with her emotions.

"It is an incredible place and they are so supportive of me. Being on the show has its challenges but these keep me focused." she added.