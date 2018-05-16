Decomposing bodies. Electricity blackouts. Water shortages. These are amongst the problems nurses are encountering in the North West‚ according to a labour union.

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) in North West has described what it calls the crippling effects of maladministration in the North West.

"The situation has reached a point of no return for nurses who have been abused‚ exploited‚ neglected and deserted. The poor working conditions have seriously rendered the profession sub- standard service due to system failures aggravated by the corrupt government officials in the province‚" the union said in a statement. It asserts that: - Patients are exposed to non-conducive environment whereby beds are shared because of congestion.

- In terms of nutrition‚ patients are eating bread and mince-meat.

- There is no water in some of the sub districts‚ which affects maternity patients severely.

- No medication supplies for chronic patients.

- Non-functionality of backup generators when electricity goes off‚ which exposes patients’ lives to danger.