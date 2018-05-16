Brian Molefe takes pension payout fight to Supreme Court of Appeal

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe has approached the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein in a bid to overturn a ruling that ordered him to repay R11-million he received from the power utility.

In April‚ the High Court in Pretoria dismissed Molefe’s application for leave to appeal against the January ruling that he pay back part of his "unlawful" pension payout and the costs for counsel in the legal battle.

The court found he was unlawfully awarded a R30-million early retirement pension benefit by the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund after his resignation from Eskom in 2016.