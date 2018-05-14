Court refers Zinde for psychiatric evaluation again

The high court in Pretoria has, for the third time now, referred Mark Warona Zinde, who is accused of killing his mother, a former SABC board member Hope Zinde, for psychiatric evaluation.

His defence on Monday insisted that Zinde was not fit to stand trial despite two reports from the same psychiatrist at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital declaring him fit to stand trial.

Zinde was arrested in June 2016 after the body of his 50-year-old mother was found in the boot of her Range Rover at her Pecanwood Estate home in, Hartbeespoort.

Psychiatrist Dr John Weinkove, who evaluated Zinde in the hospital wing of Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre, said his results presented to the court revealed that Zinde suffered from a severe mental condition.

He told Sowetan that Zinde’s brain was failing, that he had stopped talking and did not move when he was being evaluated.