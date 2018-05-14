Court refers Zinde for psychiatric evaluation again
The high court in Pretoria has, for the third time now, referred Mark Warona Zinde, who is accused of killing his mother, a former SABC board member Hope Zinde, for psychiatric evaluation.
His defence on Monday insisted that Zinde was not fit to stand trial despite two reports from the same psychiatrist at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital declaring him fit to stand trial.
Zinde was arrested in June 2016 after the body of his 50-year-old mother was found in the boot of her Range Rover at her Pecanwood Estate home in, Hartbeespoort.
Psychiatrist Dr John Weinkove, who evaluated Zinde in the hospital wing of Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre, said his results presented to the court revealed that Zinde suffered from a severe mental condition.
He told Sowetan that Zinde’s brain was failing, that he had stopped talking and did not move when he was being evaluated.
“His condition is very serious. I am shocked and horrified that the court believes he does not need treatment. He should go immediately to hospital. His brain is failing,” Weinkove said.
He said in his career spanning more than two decades, he has seen three patients with such severe mental breakdown.
Zinde’s lawyer, Gerhard Landman, said Zinde was not fit to stand trial, saying he has to undergo evaluation where a decision will be made whether he is fit to stand trial.
His grandmother, Audrey Zinde, said her grandson was not well, saying when she visits him in prison he does not saying anything and just laughs.
“He is totally not well, he just laughs when you talk to him. The psychiatrist said he is getting worse,” she said.
Judge Bart Bam postponed the trial to 3 June pending the psychiatrist’s report. Zinde will be detained in the hospital wing of Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre until he can be accommodated at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital.