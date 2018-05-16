The parliamentary select committee on social services has urged the legislative sector to review the powers of national and provincial government‚ "as this has presented challenges to the proper functioning of the health sector".

This follows a briefing on Tuesday by the Minister of Health‚ Dr Aaron Motsoaledi‚ on various issues in the department‚ including the Annual Performance Plan for the 2018/2019 financial year.

Through its many oversight visits to provinces‚ the committee said it has witnessed first-hand the challenge presented by the inability of the Minister of Health to intervene in provinces‚ due to national government’s lack of legislative authority in provinces.

"It is concerning that the Minister can only intervene at a much later stage‚ which impacts on dealing with challenges effectively."

Cathy Dlamini‚ the chairperson of the committee‚ said: “While the committee understands why the legislative prescripts governing the sector are the way they are now‚ it is of the view that amendments have to be made to ensure a system that is fit for purpose.”