“I am just praying he will come out of this okay‚” says 77-year-old Rensia Hoffmann.

Her 56-year-old son Quinton is being treated for a respiratory infection at Tshepong hospital just outside Klerksdorp.

Protesters from Nehawu are blocking nurses and doctors from entering the hospital‚ a 450-bed facility that doctors describe as one of the few properly functioning hospitals in the North West province.

The hospital is running on a skeleton staff of about eight doctors‚ instead of the usual 32. Quinton was brain damaged at birth and his mother‚ who cares for him‚ says he “is a complete invalid”.

“He can’t walk‚ he can’t use his left arm and has a drip in his right arm. They need to feed him.”

“Are they feeding him?” she asked‚ concerned.

Hoffmann has not seen her son since he was admitted on Monday after what she thought may have been a “slight stroke”.