Supra Mahumapelo has a date with fate.

Embattled North West premier Supra Mahumapelo's future will now only be decided next month, despite ongoing violent protests in support of calls for him to be sacked.

Although the ANC national working committee yesterday met to discuss the unrest in the province, Sowetan understands that a final decision is unlikely to be taken soon, as the issue would now be the subject of the party's highest decision-making body, the national executive committee (NEC), when it meets next month.

The delay is as a result of disagreements within the party over the underlying reasons for the ongoing protests.

Mahumapelo's detractors say the protests are over the premier's alleged corruption as well as his government's poor service delivery record.

However, his defenders claim he is a victim of machinations by supporters of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who fear they do not stand a chance of being elected into public office if Mahumapelo is still in charge by next year.