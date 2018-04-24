Hundreds rally behind Xolobeni community in mining rights court showdown

Communities affected by mining across South Africa have rallied behind a legal battle to grant residents the power to refuse companies mining rights.

On Tuesday, lawyers in the case between the community of Xolobeni and the Department of Mineral Resources concluded their arguments before the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

The date for the final judgement on the case is expected to be announced tomorrow.

Hundreds of people from provinces including Mpumalanga, Free Sate, Limpopo and the North West had travelled to Pretoria to support the people of Xolobeni.

The community is demanding that the courts grant them the power to refuse Mineral Resources Commodities the right to extract titanium from their ancestral land which situated along the Eastern Cape’s Wild Coast.

Tshepo Maredi from Theunissen in the Free State said his community understood the plight of the people of Xolobeni.

“Mining companies impose themselves on communities. We don’t have a say. We support the community’s right to say no,” Maredi said.