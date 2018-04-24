The SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in the North West has called on the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) to probe allegations that police fired live ammunition during protests in the North West.

Sanco said there were allegations that police used live rounds‚ which resulted in the death of 16-year-old Kitlano Leeuw‚ in ongoing protests in Taung. Sanco’s provincial chairperson Paul Sebegoe called for Ipid to investigate the claims.

The shooting allegedly happened on Monday evening in Taung Extension.

“We wish to convey our condolences to the Leeuw family that lost the life of their beloved son‚ and other families that lost their loved ones under these trying circumstances‚ as well as appeal for protests to be conducted peacefully and with dignity‚” Sebegoe said.

Protests have been going on in the North West province as residents called for Premier Supra Mahumapelo to step down. President Cyril Ramaphosa and the leadership of the ANC have visited the area but there is still no indication as to what decision will be taken on Mahumapelo.