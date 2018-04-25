A patient died as doctors could not attend to emergencies due to an ongoing strike in Klerksdorp‚ North West.

The situation has calmed down after ambulances and medical staff were prevented from entering the Tshepong hospital in Klerksdorp on Wednesday.

Dr Ebrahim Variava‚ who works at the hospital‚ said a patient died as they could not attend to the emergency.

“The patient‚ who was stabbed on the neck‚ ended up dying because we were blocked from attending to them. I am not sure if their injury was related to the strike. Another one with a gunshot wound survived because the [patients] were later transferred to another hospital when the protestors left‚” Variava said.

Variava said because they could not attend to some patients and had to turn them away‚ they will have to see them on Monday.

“As a contingency plan we had a helicopter drop staff into the hospital‚ but the protestors noticed and came in. They then dispersed the [staff] and chased them out of the hospital. Doctors were removed from wards even‚” he said.