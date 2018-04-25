What's the point of senior executives if president has to cut short trip for a riot?

I'm well aware of the situation in SA regarding the state of service delivery.

Was there a reason for President Cyril Ramaphosa to cut short his business trip in the UK to attend to "some North West crisis"? Why do we have provincial leaders, national executive committee of the ANC, MECs and deputies and most of all, the deputy president (David Mabuza)?

I might be wrong but I think Ramaphosa wanted to build some good relationship with the North West province since it was dented by that Marikana matter. Was it a case of not trusting your cabinet, Mr President?

On the other hand, I think the world will never take us seriously when we cut short our business deals which will possibly pose challenges at a later stage.

We're still going to experience some more unrest and violence across the country.

Now, a question may arise, say maybe Capetonians decide to engage in some protest, and Mr President is away on business ventures; what will happen then? Will he dash back home to resolve those issues?

Somebody please tell me the tasks of the deputies and the top six.

- Mandla Jacob Tshabalala, Protea Glen Ext11