The National Commissioner of Police‚ General Khehla John Sitole‚ has called for the community of the North West province‚ particularly the community of Mahikeng and surrounding areas‚ to return to peace and calm.

"The recent loss of life and the continuing damage of property should neither be tolerated nor condoned by any sector of society as such behaviour not only projects the country in a very negative light but also drastically hampers growth and development in that area‚" the police chief's office said in a statement on Thursday.

"These actions‚ which over this past week began as protest actions‚ have since turned to sheer criminality after vehicles were set alight‚ shops and buildings looted‚ private and government buildings broken into and vandalized (which included a police station) must be condemned by all circles in society‚" the SAPS said.

Police said "this criminality" has since spread to the areas of Wolmaransstad‚ Makwassie‚ Itsoseng‚ Zeerust‚ Vryburg‚ Delareyville‚ Taung‚ Pudimoe and Christiana.