Zwane to be investigated for alleged governance failures and maladministration.

Parliament's mineral resources committee has adopted in principle the terms of reference for its inquiry into the activities of former minister of mineral resources Mosebenzi Zwane.

There have been allegations that Zwane was closely linked to the Guptas and acted in their interests‚ particularly in regard to the pressurised sale by Glencore of its coal mine assets to the Gupta-owned Tegeta Exploration and Resources.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela made reference in her report on state capture released in October 2016 to prima facie findings that pointed to possible governance failures and maladministration within the department of mineral resources. These included information relating to issues of conflict of interest of Zwane.

The terms of reference proposed by Parliament's legal advisor Fatima Ebrahim stipulate that the inquiry into Zwane will investigate these alleged governance failures and maladministration within the Department of Mineral Resources. The committee considered these proposals at its meeting Wednesday.