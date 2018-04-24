Community essential for new charter

The country is clearly in urgent need of an injection of new investments, especially in relatively labour-intensive industries such as mining.

Hopes were dashed yesterday that a deal would soon be struck between the government and the mineral resources sector over a new mining charter.

This follows government's decision to appeal a recent court ruling that stated that a company that once had black investors should be considered a black empowered company even when those black investors have sold their stake in the company.

The decision to challenge the ruling on the "once empowered- always empowered" principle is likely to further delay the conclusion of talks over the long-awaited new mining charter seen as key to bringing about policy certainty in the industry that is regarded as the backbone of the South African economy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently speculated that the finalisation of the charter could increase investment by 25% in the local extractive industries.

The country is clearly in urgent need of an injection of new investments, especially in relatively labour-intensive industries such as mining.