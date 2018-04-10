Instead of insisting on blanket compliance with ownership‚ the department would investigate companies’ empowerment credentials on a case-by-case basis‚ Mantashe said‚ adding companies whose partners had skipped out with a quick profit should “not be punished.”

The department was quite prepared to go to court “every day” to test the merits of companies arguing about their empowerment levels‚ he said at a one-day platinum conference in Johannesburg.

The first two charters set empowerment ownership at 26% and the third charter‚ which was suspended‚ pegged it at 30% by Mantashe’s predecessor Mosebenzi Zwane‚ who gazetted it in June 2017 and sent the market into a downward spiral.

Mantashe and his department have launched fresh negotiations around the charter to address deep industry concerns‚ with the chamber postponing a court challenge to review and set aside the third charter.

The ownership level is one of the key points in the talks. One of his main tasks in office was to restore trust between the department and a wide range of stakeholders‚ including the industry‚ labour and communities‚ he said‚ while at the same time expediting regulatory and policy certainty to give the sector a base from which to grow.