Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has confirmed that she will probe the role of politicians in the Gupta-linked Vrede dairy farm project.

“The file will be opened and the matter [of the role of politicians] will be investigated‚” Mkhwebane told MPs on Tuesday.

She was appearing before the Justice Portfolio committee to brief members on her offices’ annual performance plan and budget. MPs grilled her on a number of issues‚ including her fitness to hold office‚ the handling of the Absa-Bankorp case‚ and the Vrede dairy farm project.

In February‚ Mkhwebane quietly released the report on the Vrede dairy project in the Free State. The report‚ labelled by opposition parties as a whitewash‚ found that there were procurement irregularities‚ "gross negligence" and maladministration related to the project.

As part of the remedial action‚ Mkhwebane recommended that then Free State Premier Ace Magashule should "initiate and institute disciplinary action against all implicated officials involved in the Vrede dairy project".