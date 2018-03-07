Corruption Watch calls for Mkhwebane to resign

Corruption Watch has called on Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to resign following a series of “appalling” reports coming from her office and her performance before the parliamentary portfolio committee on justice on Tuesday.

Mkhwebane came under criticism on Tuesday for her handling of the investigation into the Estina dairy farm project in Vrede. MPs asked why she did not interview the failed project’s beneficiaries and whether she could be trusted as the custodian of the Executive Members Ethics Act.

Corruption Watch said despite increasing questions from the public about Mkhwebane’s ability to fulfil her role as an independent public protector‚ it had been prepared to give her the opportunity to settle into the difficult position‚ and show her willingness to stand up to political pressure under the Zuma administration.