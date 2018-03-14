Mantashe needs to prove himself, says AMCU

New Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe will have to prove himself first before mining union, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction union can put faith in him.

Joseph Mathunjwa, AMCU president today said it would be difficult to judge Mantashe’s ability to restore faith in the mining sector as the union is yet to meet with him to hear his vision.

“You must remember that Mantashe led NUM (National Union for Mineworkers) and also led the ANC before being a minister. The same goes with President Cyril Ramaphosa. Their involvement in the hostilities in Marikana led to toxic results,” Mathunjwa said.

He said they welcomed Mantashe as he replaced Gupta-linked former Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, but said Mantashe has "his own skeletons in the closet".