While these posters were held high‚ a traditional poet shouted "take the R20 and shove it under the tail of a buffalo".

The workers began arriving at about 10am from various parts of the province. They are marching against the national minimum wage and proposed changes in the labour laws of the country.

Trains from different parts of Gauteng have been organised to bring people for free to Johannesburg's inner city.

People gathered in Newtown ahead of their march to the Department of Labour‚ the premier's office and the Gauteng department of social development.